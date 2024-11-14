Empowering India's Bureaucracy: Karmayogi Saptah's Success Story

During the Karmayogi Saptah, over 7.45 lakh civil servants took part in programs aimed at fostering professional growth, as revealed by a statement from the personnel ministry on Thursday.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized that the initiative is aligned with national goals and promotes a 'One Government' approach.

With 45.4 lakh course enrollments and 32.5 lakh completions, the event marked a significant step towards building a self-reliant India.

