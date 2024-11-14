Left Menu

Empowering India's Bureaucracy: Karmayogi Saptah's Success Story

Over 7.45 lakh civil servants participated in the Karmayogi Saptah, a national learning week focused on professional development. Led by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the initiative aims to align with national goals and foster a 'One Government' approach, enhancing competencies for a self-reliant India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During the Karmayogi Saptah, over 7.45 lakh civil servants took part in programs aimed at fostering professional growth, as revealed by a statement from the personnel ministry on Thursday.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized that the initiative is aligned with national goals and promotes a 'One Government' approach.

With 45.4 lakh course enrollments and 32.5 lakh completions, the event marked a significant step towards building a self-reliant India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

