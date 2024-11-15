Tragedy in Baalbek: Israeli Strikes Impact Lives

In a devastating turn of events, an Israeli strike on a civil defence centre in Baalbek, Lebanon, claimed the lives of 12 people, according to the regional governor. Efforts to rescue any potential survivors remain ongoing.

The violence did not end there, as another assault in the same city resulted in the deaths of eight more people, among them five women. A further 27 individuals sustained injuries, the Lebanese health ministry confirmed.

The tragic incidents underscore the escalating tension and its human toll in the region, highlighting urgent calls for resolution and peace.

