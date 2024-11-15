Left Menu

Australia's Bold Ban: Navigating Social Media Age Limits

Australia plans to ban children under 16 from social media platforms, sparking debates over its practicality and effectiveness. Experts argue the move may impede privacy and digital literacy, while proponents highlight protection from online harms. The contentious legislation awaits further clarification in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:09 IST
Australia's Bold Ban: Navigating Social Media Age Limits
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia is set to implement a ban preventing children under 16 from accessing social media platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. This political move has garnered support from both ruling and opposition parties, yet faces criticism from technological and child welfare experts.

The plan, backed unanimously by Australian state leaders, faces scrutiny for its lack of detailed implementation. Critics argue the age limit could hinder privacy and practical enforcement and overlook the intrinsic role of social media in young people's lives.

Proponents, like Sonya Ryan, highlight the necessity of the ban to protect children from online dangers, citing increased exposure to harmful content and predators. A larger debate emerges over balancing safety, privacy, and the educational value of digital literacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024