Mysterious Murder Shocks Rautapur Kala

A 65-year-old man was found dead with severe head injuries at his residence, according to local police reports.

The horrific incident took place in Rautapur Kala village in the Khutar area, where authorities believe the victim, identified as Ramsevak, was bludgeoned to death while asleep.

A case has been filed against an unidentified suspect, with police teams diligently working to track down the perpetrator, amidst an ongoing investigation into the motive behind the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)