Mysterious Murder Shocks Rautapur Kala
A 65-year-old man named Ramsevak was found dead in Rautapur Kala village, having been bludgeoned to death with a heavy object. The police are investigating the crime and seeking the unidentified assailant, yet the motive remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A 65-year-old man was found dead with severe head injuries at his residence, according to local police reports.
The horrific incident took place in Rautapur Kala village in the Khutar area, where authorities believe the victim, identified as Ramsevak, was bludgeoned to death while asleep.
A case has been filed against an unidentified suspect, with police teams diligently working to track down the perpetrator, amidst an ongoing investigation into the motive behind the murder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi LG Eases Recruitment for 1984 Riot Victims
Empathy-driven Employment: LG Saxena's Decisive Move for 1984 Sikh Riot Victims
Tragic Blast in Mastung: Schoolchildren Among Victims of Terrorist Attack
Tragedy in Wayanad: Landslide Victim's Body Part Recovered
Spain's 10.6 Billion Euro Relief Package for Flood Victims