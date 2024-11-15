Left Menu

Mysterious Murder Shocks Rautapur Kala

A 65-year-old man named Ramsevak was found dead in Rautapur Kala village, having been bludgeoned to death with a heavy object. The police are investigating the crime and seeking the unidentified assailant, yet the motive remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old man was found dead with severe head injuries at his residence, according to local police reports.

The horrific incident took place in Rautapur Kala village in the Khutar area, where authorities believe the victim, identified as Ramsevak, was bludgeoned to death while asleep.

A case has been filed against an unidentified suspect, with police teams diligently working to track down the perpetrator, amidst an ongoing investigation into the motive behind the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

