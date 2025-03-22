Left Menu

Gun Violence Strikes Las Cruces: Multiple Victims Reported

Multiple gunshot victims were reported in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with the incident occurring at Young Park. The police department was actively investigating the scene as reported by a CBS News affiliate.

Gun violence erupted in Las Cruces, New Mexico, as multiple gunshot victims were reported on Saturday, according to local authorities.

The incident took place at Young Park, where police are actively investigating the scene, looking for clues and ensuring public safety.

This event has raised concerns about safety and the prevalence of gun violence in the community.

