Odisha's Digital Relief: A Boost for SC/ST Atrocity Victims
The Odisha government has reimbursed 2,116 SC/ST atrocity victims with Rs 20.34 crore compensation since June, as per assembly discussions. The SAACAR portal aids in prompt disbursement, ensuring payments within 21 days. However, districts Malkangiri and Nabarangpur saw no recipients.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards justice for marginalized communities, the Odisha government has disbursed Rs 20.34 crore in compensation to 2,116 victims of SC/ST atrocities since June. This was highlighted by Nityanada Gond, minister for ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare, during an assembly session.
Gond explained that the compensation aligns with the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, and is facilitated through the 'SAACAR' online portal. This system was introduced to ensure timely aid delivery, with compensation reaching victims within 21 days of registration.
While districts like Bolangir, Jajpur, and Puri benefited significantly, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur have reported no compensated victims. The portal, launched in October 2020, helps streamline investigations and directs funds instantly into beneficiaries' accounts, offering a more efficient path to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- compensation
- SC/ST
- victims
- SAACAR
- portal
- atrocities
- government
- disbursement
- justice
ALSO READ
UN Report Reveals Atrocities Committed by Armed Groups in Southeastern CAR
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches AI Compute Portal, govt setting up 27 AI data labs
Ashwini Vaishnaw launches IndiaAI compute portal, dataset platform AIKosha, other initiatives
GPUs will be available at Rs 67/hr on IndiaAI compute portal: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
NORKA Roots to Launch Student Migration Portal for Aspiring Overseas Scholars