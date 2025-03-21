Left Menu

Odisha's Digital Relief: A Boost for SC/ST Atrocity Victims

The Odisha government has reimbursed 2,116 SC/ST atrocity victims with Rs 20.34 crore compensation since June, as per assembly discussions. The SAACAR portal aids in prompt disbursement, ensuring payments within 21 days. However, districts Malkangiri and Nabarangpur saw no recipients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:27 IST
In a significant move towards justice for marginalized communities, the Odisha government has disbursed Rs 20.34 crore in compensation to 2,116 victims of SC/ST atrocities since June. This was highlighted by Nityanada Gond, minister for ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare, during an assembly session.

Gond explained that the compensation aligns with the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, and is facilitated through the 'SAACAR' online portal. This system was introduced to ensure timely aid delivery, with compensation reaching victims within 21 days of registration.

While districts like Bolangir, Jajpur, and Puri benefited significantly, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur have reported no compensated victims. The portal, launched in October 2020, helps streamline investigations and directs funds instantly into beneficiaries' accounts, offering a more efficient path to justice.

