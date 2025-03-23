Tragic Drone Strike in Kyiv: Child Among the Victims
A Russian drone attack on Kyiv has claimed the lives of three individuals, including a 5-year-old child. The overnight assault, carried out using UAVs, also resulted in eight injuries, as confirmed by Ukraine's interior ministry on Sunday through a social media statement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:49 IST
A devastating drone strike by Russia on Kyiv has resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, among them a young child.
The attack, which unfolded overnight, involved the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), leading to the fatalities and injuring eight others.
Ukraine's interior ministry shared these harrowing details via a Telegram post, urging support and solidarity during this challenging time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
