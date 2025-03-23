Left Menu

Tragic Drone Strike in Kyiv: Child Among the Victims

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv has claimed the lives of three individuals, including a 5-year-old child. The overnight assault, carried out using UAVs, also resulted in eight injuries, as confirmed by Ukraine's interior ministry on Sunday through a social media statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:49 IST
Tragic Drone Strike in Kyiv: Child Among the Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating drone strike by Russia on Kyiv has resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, among them a young child.

The attack, which unfolded overnight, involved the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), leading to the fatalities and injuring eight others.

Ukraine's interior ministry shared these harrowing details via a Telegram post, urging support and solidarity during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025