Delhi High Court Upholds Conviction in Child Assault Case

The Delhi High Court has confirmed a seven-year prison sentence for a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. The judgment highlights the credibility of the victim's testimony, with the convict failing to demonstrate that she had been coached in her account.

Justice Amit Mahajan stated that while courts must consider the malleable nature of child witnesses, mere speculation about tutoring cannot dismiss a victim's evidence if corroborated through consistent testimony. The court dismissed the appeal challenging the lower court's decision, which underscored the gravity of the offense given the age difference between the victim and the perpetrator.

The incident occurred in December 2016 when the child went to retrieve a matchbox and was attacked by the 37-year-old accused. The court dismissed claims of false implication due to enmity, noting the inherent implausibility of the situation being fabricated by a child of that age.

