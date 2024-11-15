Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Conviction in Child Assault Case

The Delhi High Court has upheld a seven-year jail sentence for a man convicted of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. The court found the victim's testimony credible and dismissed the man's appeal, emphasizing the serious nature of the offense committed against the minor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:32 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Conviction in Child Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has confirmed a seven-year prison sentence for a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. The judgment highlights the credibility of the victim's testimony, with the convict failing to demonstrate that she had been coached in her account.

Justice Amit Mahajan stated that while courts must consider the malleable nature of child witnesses, mere speculation about tutoring cannot dismiss a victim's evidence if corroborated through consistent testimony. The court dismissed the appeal challenging the lower court's decision, which underscored the gravity of the offense given the age difference between the victim and the perpetrator.

The incident occurred in December 2016 when the child went to retrieve a matchbox and was attacked by the 37-year-old accused. The court dismissed claims of false implication due to enmity, noting the inherent implausibility of the situation being fabricated by a child of that age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024