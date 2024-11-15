TMC Launches Cleanliness and Voter Awareness Drive for Elections
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is organizing a cleanliness drive across all polling stations ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections. The initiative, running from November 16 to 18, aims to provide a smooth voting experience. Additionally, a campaign titled 'I Will Vote' encourages voter participation.
In preparation for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a comprehensive cleanliness drive targeting all polling stations in the city. TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued directives to the civic staff, stressing the importance of clean surroundings at these locations.
The drive will be spearheaded by the solid waste management department and ward committees, operating in phases from November 16 to 18, between 7 am and 11 am each day, according to a TMC official. This initiative seeks to create an environment conducive to a smooth and enjoyable voting experience. Deputy and assistant commissioners have been urged to work closely with returning officers to ensure the initiative's success.
Alongside the cleanliness effort, the TMC has also launched a voter awareness initiative branded 'I Will Vote,' which is designed to encourage citizens to actively engage in the electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
