Imran Khan Appeals to Supreme Court for Judicial Probe into Political Suppression

Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan, has petitioned the Supreme Court for a judicial commission to investigate the alleged targeting of his PTI party workers by state authorities. The petition demands protection of fundamental rights and criticizes government collusion in suppressive actions against political figures and human rights activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:36 IST
Imran Khan Appeals to Supreme Court for Judicial Probe into Political Suppression
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has approached the Supreme Court, seeking the formation of a judicial commission to investigate alleged suppression of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party workers by state authorities. The petition, led by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, accuses collusion with unidentified individuals to infringe upon political rights.

The petition urges the court to address political and non-political interference by state authorities, alleging a violation of constitutional oaths. It seeks to safeguard citizens' fundamental rights, such as freedom of assembly, expression, and fair judicial redress, as enshrined in the Constitution.

Furthermore, the plea challenges the denial of a no-objection certificate for holding political gatherings, scheduled for November 24. It demands directives against the misuse of Section 144 of the criminal procedure code to curb lawful assembly rights, while highlighting harassment and unjust arrests of political figures and activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

