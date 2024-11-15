Man Arrested for Derogatory Social Media Remarks on Hindu Deity

A man faces legal action for allegedly posting derogatory comments about a Hindu deity on social media, according to recent police reports.

Police Superintendent (Rural), Sagar Jain, confirmed the arrest of Anas, with charges filed under the Indian Penal Code for offending religious sentiments.

The incident occurred a few days prior, prompting a formal complaint at Nakud police station. Anas remains in custody and awaits court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)