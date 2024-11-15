Man Arrested for Derogatory Social Media Remarks on Hindu Deity
A man named Anas has been arrested for making derogatory remarks about a Hindu god on social media. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Anas is currently in custody and will be presented before the court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A man faces legal action for allegedly posting derogatory comments about a Hindu deity on social media, according to recent police reports.
Police Superintendent (Rural), Sagar Jain, confirmed the arrest of Anas, with charges filed under the Indian Penal Code for offending religious sentiments.
The incident occurred a few days prior, prompting a formal complaint at Nakud police station. Anas remains in custody and awaits court proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil: Controversial Remarks Ignite Row in Maharashtra
Tragic Collision on Varanasi-Kanpur Highway Claims Two Lives
Bangladesh Minority Leader Partially Backs Trump's Diwali Remarks
Maharashtra CM Slams 'Imported Maal' Remarks Amid Political Tensions
FIR and Condemnation Follow Controversial Remarks by Shiv Sena Leader