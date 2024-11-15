Massive Drug Bust: NCB's Unyielding Battle Against Narco-Trafficking

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made a significant breakthrough on Friday by seizing more than 80 kg of high-grade cocaine in the national capital, Delhi. This haul, valued at approximately Rs 900 crore, reflects the government's intensified efforts to dismantle drug rackets across the nation, confirmed Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This landmark confiscation coincided with a coordinated operation involving the NCB, Navy, and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad, which recovered about 700 kg of methamphetamine off the Gujarat coast. Eight Iranian nationals were apprehended in connection with the sea operation.

Minister Shah emphasized that these substantial back-to-back seizures underscore the Modi government's unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking in India. The federal anti-narcotics agency was commended for its methodical approach that led to this major success.

(With inputs from agencies.)