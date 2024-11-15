BJP's Anti-Waqf March: A Political Strength Showcase in Karnataka

Left Menu

In Karnataka, a faction of the BJP opposed to state unit chief B Y Vijayendra announced a month-long anti-Waqf march. The initiative aims to raise awareness about alleged injustices by the Waqf Board. The march, led by BJP leaders including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, spans from November 25 to December 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:15 IST
The opposition within Karnataka's BJP to its state unit chief, B Y Vijayendra, has mounted a month-long anti-Waqf march, signaling an internal power struggle. In an attempt to raise awareness against what they describe as oppressive Waqf laws, the march invites top state leaders to participate.

Set to begin on November 25 from Bidar and conclude on December 25 in Chamarajanagar, the movement is backed by notable BJP figures like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Ramesh Jarkiholi, and others. Their criticism centers on alleged overreach by the Waqf Board into properties such as agricultural lands and historical sites.

The initiative underscores a deeper contention within the party, as Yatnal and others challenge the leadership approach of Vijayendra, the BJP state's chief, illuminating a broader rivalry within Karnataka's BJP ranks. The move also reflects ongoing dissatisfaction over issues affecting local farmers.

