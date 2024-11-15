BJP's Anti-Waqf March: A Political Strength Showcase in Karnataka

The opposition within Karnataka's BJP to its state unit chief, B Y Vijayendra, has mounted a month-long anti-Waqf march, signaling an internal power struggle. In an attempt to raise awareness against what they describe as oppressive Waqf laws, the march invites top state leaders to participate.

Set to begin on November 25 from Bidar and conclude on December 25 in Chamarajanagar, the movement is backed by notable BJP figures like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Ramesh Jarkiholi, and others. Their criticism centers on alleged overreach by the Waqf Board into properties such as agricultural lands and historical sites.

The initiative underscores a deeper contention within the party, as Yatnal and others challenge the leadership approach of Vijayendra, the BJP state's chief, illuminating a broader rivalry within Karnataka's BJP ranks. The move also reflects ongoing dissatisfaction over issues affecting local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)