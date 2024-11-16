Left Menu

Bridging the Sino-U.S. Divide: A Path to Partnership

China's ambassador to the U.S., Xie Feng, emphasized the potential for partnership rather than rivalry between China and the United States. In a speech, he articulated China's willingness to address mutual concerns across various sectors like trade and technology, strengthening dialogue and cooperation.

In a recent address, China's ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, stressed the importance of partnership over competition between the two economic powerhouses. Speaking in Hong Kong, he dispelled notions that China seeks to surpass or replace the U.S.

Xie underscored that the Sino-U.S. relationship is not a zero-sum game and highlighted the vast potential for cooperation in sectors such as trade, agriculture, energy, artificial intelligence, and public health.

He called for transparent communication, urging both nations to openly discuss concerns and seek collaborative solutions. Xie's comments come at a time when international tensions necessitate a greater emphasis on dialogue.

