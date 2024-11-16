Bridging the Sino-U.S. Divide: A Path to Partnership

In a recent address, China's ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, stressed the importance of partnership over competition between the two economic powerhouses. Speaking in Hong Kong, he dispelled notions that China seeks to surpass or replace the U.S.

Xie underscored that the Sino-U.S. relationship is not a zero-sum game and highlighted the vast potential for cooperation in sectors such as trade, agriculture, energy, artificial intelligence, and public health.

He called for transparent communication, urging both nations to openly discuss concerns and seek collaborative solutions. Xie's comments come at a time when international tensions necessitate a greater emphasis on dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)