Left Menu

Thailand's Crackdown on Rohingya Migrants: 70 Arrested

Thailand arrested 70 suspected Rohingya immigrants, including 30 children, who reportedly entered the country illegally from Myanmar. The immigrants aim to reach Malaysia or Indonesia. Thailand continues to grapple with waves of Rohingya migration, often arriving by sea. Authorities are investigating the group’s origins and plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:33 IST
Thailand's Crackdown on Rohingya Migrants: 70 Arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand's ongoing immigration issues took center stage on Saturday as authorities arrested 70 suspected Rohingya immigrants, including 30 children, allegedly entering the country illegally from Myanmar, according to a Thai official.

The Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority in Myanmar, often seek refuge in Southeast Asian countries. Thailand has seen a steady influx of such migrants, particularly aiming for Malaysia or Indonesia. "From initial questioning, they claimed to be Muslims from Myanmar," stated Somkane Phothisri, commander of Phang Nga provincial police.

The migrants were photographed on a southern Thai beach by officials. The ongoing investigation, as mentioned by Phang Nga Governor Supoj Rodrung na Nongkhai, aims to ascertain the identities and intentions of these individuals. The children will be placed under the care of the Department of Social Development and Welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024