Thailand's Crackdown on Rohingya Migrants: 70 Arrested

Thailand's ongoing immigration issues took center stage on Saturday as authorities arrested 70 suspected Rohingya immigrants, including 30 children, allegedly entering the country illegally from Myanmar, according to a Thai official.

The Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority in Myanmar, often seek refuge in Southeast Asian countries. Thailand has seen a steady influx of such migrants, particularly aiming for Malaysia or Indonesia. "From initial questioning, they claimed to be Muslims from Myanmar," stated Somkane Phothisri, commander of Phang Nga provincial police.

The migrants were photographed on a southern Thai beach by officials. The ongoing investigation, as mentioned by Phang Nga Governor Supoj Rodrung na Nongkhai, aims to ascertain the identities and intentions of these individuals. The children will be placed under the care of the Department of Social Development and Welfare.

