Panic in Bangkok: Myanmar Earthquake Shakes Southeast Asia

A significant earthquake, registering 6.9 in magnitude, hit Myanmar on Friday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremors prompted a wave of panic as hundreds rushed out of buildings in Bangkok, Thailand, seeking safety.

The earthquake's epicenter was located near Myanmar's city of Mandalay at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ reported. Concerns are mounting as there have been no immediate reports regarding potential damage in Myanmar.

In Bangkok, eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with residents fleeing to the streets and water sloshing out of swimming pools amid the tremors. The incident has sent shockwaves across Southeast Asia, with officials closely monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)