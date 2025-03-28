Left Menu

Panic in Bangkok: Myanmar Earthquake Shakes Southeast Asia

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake, with its epicenter near Mandalay, caused panic in Bangkok where buildings shook and people fled to the streets. There have been no immediate reports of damage from Myanmar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:16 IST
Panic in Bangkok: Myanmar Earthquake Shakes Southeast Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake, registering 6.9 in magnitude, hit Myanmar on Friday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremors prompted a wave of panic as hundreds rushed out of buildings in Bangkok, Thailand, seeking safety.

The earthquake's epicenter was located near Myanmar's city of Mandalay at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ reported. Concerns are mounting as there have been no immediate reports regarding potential damage in Myanmar.

In Bangkok, eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with residents fleeing to the streets and water sloshing out of swimming pools amid the tremors. The incident has sent shockwaves across Southeast Asia, with officials closely monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025