Tragedy in Sunder Nagari: Two Arrested in Fatal Stabbing

In a shocking incident in northeast Delhi, two brothers were taken into custody following the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Manish alias Rahul. The unfortunate event unfolded when Manish's uncle objected to the brothers' harassment of a girl near his residence.

The confrontation took a deadly turn near Annapurna Restaurant, Murga Market, Sunder Nagari on Friday evening. As Manish intervened in the situation, witness Krishna Kumar stated that the duo attacked his nephew, with Salman reportedly plunging a sharp object into Manish's neck.

The assailants fled the scene, leaving Manish in critical condition. Despite receiving medical attention, Manish succumbed to his injuries. On Saturday, police successfully arrested the accused, Salman and Arbaz, as they continue to delve deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)