Left Menu

Close Call for TMC Councillor: Kolkata Police Arrest Two in Foiled Attack

Kolkata Police arrested a taxi driver linked to an attack on TMC councillor Sushanta Ghosh, marking two total arrests. The arrest followed questioning of Yuvraj Singh, who attempted to shoot Ghosh. Investigation reveals the driver's role in transporting the suspects. Increased security measures have been implemented for Ghosh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:22 IST
Close Call for TMC Councillor: Kolkata Police Arrest Two in Foiled Attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have arrested a taxi driver linked to an attempted attack on TMC councillor Sushanta Ghosh, bringing the total number of arrests related to the incident to two, according to a senior police officer.

The arrest followed the interrogation of Yuvraj Singh, who allegedly attempted to fire at Ghosh in the Kasba area on Friday evening. The investigation revealed that the arrested taxi driver, identified as Ahmed, had driven Singh and his associate Iqbal the previous night.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited the crime scene Saturday morning, stating that the investigation is ongoing. Police have heightened security for Ghosh, who had a narrow escape when the attack was thwarted by locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024