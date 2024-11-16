Close Call for TMC Councillor: Kolkata Police Arrest Two in Foiled Attack
Kolkata Police arrested a taxi driver linked to an attack on TMC councillor Sushanta Ghosh, marking two total arrests. The arrest followed questioning of Yuvraj Singh, who attempted to shoot Ghosh. Investigation reveals the driver's role in transporting the suspects. Increased security measures have been implemented for Ghosh.
Kolkata Police have arrested a taxi driver linked to an attempted attack on TMC councillor Sushanta Ghosh, bringing the total number of arrests related to the incident to two, according to a senior police officer.
The arrest followed the interrogation of Yuvraj Singh, who allegedly attempted to fire at Ghosh in the Kasba area on Friday evening. The investigation revealed that the arrested taxi driver, identified as Ahmed, had driven Singh and his associate Iqbal the previous night.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited the crime scene Saturday morning, stating that the investigation is ongoing. Police have heightened security for Ghosh, who had a narrow escape when the attack was thwarted by locals.
