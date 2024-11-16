Left Menu

Odisha's Judicial Scrutiny: Extended Probe on Alleged Custodial Abuse

The Odisha government has extended the tenure of a judicial commission investigating the alleged torture of an army officer and the sexual assault of his fiancée in police custody. The extension, granted for another 60 days, comes in response to the nationwide outrage that followed the September incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:06 IST
  • India

The Odisha government has extended the tenure of a judicial commission investigating the alleged custodial torture of an army officer and the sexual assault of his fiancée. The extension, announced by the Home Department, stretches the commission's mandate to January 31, 2025.

Headed by Justice (Retd) Chitta Ranjan Dash, the commission was initially granted a 60-day period set to expire on November 22. The probe was ordered following public outcry over accusations of assault at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

So far, the panel has received over 500 affidavits, summoned 16 individuals, and recorded statements from the victims. Meanwhile, Odisha Police has suspended five personnel in connection with the incident.

