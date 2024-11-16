Neeti Habba: Unveiling the Public in Public Policy

The Centre for Budget and Policy Studies is set to host a significant event, Neeti Habba, a two-day policy festival, taking place at the Infosys Science Foundation on November 22 and 23.

The Infosys Science Foundation released a statement highlighting the central theme: 'What is public in public policy?'

Uma Mahadevan, Additional Chief Secretary, will keynote the event, focusing on the transition from policy creation to implementation. The festival, featuring interactive workshops and audio-visuals, is open to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)