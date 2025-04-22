Former Anti-Graft Official Arrested in China: Li Gang's Fall

In a significant development, Chinese authorities have apprehended Li Gang, a former senior anti-corruption official, on suspicions of bribery. This arrest highlights China's relentless campaign against corruption within its bureaucratic ranks. As reported by state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday, Li Gang's fall signifies the government's commitment to maintaining the integrity of its systems.

Li Gang held a prominent position as the head of the discipline inspection and supervision team within the Chinese Communist Party's organization department. His responsibilities included overseeing measures to combat corruption, making these charges particularly noteworthy.

The arrest serves as a reminder of the rigorous efforts by the Chinese government to eliminate corruption among its officials to uphold public trust and ensure clean governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)