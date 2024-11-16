Kerala High Court: Foreign Surveys in India Need Central Approval

The Kerala High Court has mandated that foreign organizations require permission from the central government to conduct surveys in India. This decision came after a plea sought the dismissal of criminal charges against an Indian firm that conducted a controversial survey in Thiruvananthapuram in 2010.

The survey, undertaken by Taylor Nelson Sofres for Princeton Survey Research Associates, faced criticism for allegedly containing questions meant to 'injure emotional feelings' of the Muslim community. The court upheld the charges, warning that such surveys could jeopardize national security and religious harmony.

Emphasizing the seriousness of the matter, the court instructed the investigating officer to report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and recommended further inquiry if necessary. The police highlighted that the survey targeted sensitive areas, raising suspicions about its true intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)