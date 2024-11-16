Tragic Fire at Jhansi Medical College: NHRC Demands Accountability
The NHRC has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government concerning a fire at the children's ward of Jhansi's medical college, which claimed 10 newborns' lives. The commission described the incident as a grave human rights violation and has requested a detailed report within a week.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government following a fatal fire in the children's ward of a medical college in Jhansi, resulting in the deaths of 10 newborns.
The NHRC, labeling the incident as disturbing, demands a detailed report on the tragedy within a week, highlighting potential negligence and grave human rights violations.
The Uttar Pradesh government has established a four-member committee to investigate the fire, sparked by an electrical short circuit, with the NHRC closely monitoring the situation's legal and welfare repercussions.
