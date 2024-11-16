Left Menu

Tragic Fire at Jhansi Medical College: NHRC Demands Accountability

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government concerning a fire at the children's ward of Jhansi's medical college, which claimed 10 newborns' lives. The commission described the incident as a grave human rights violation and has requested a detailed report within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government following a fatal fire in the children's ward of a medical college in Jhansi, resulting in the deaths of 10 newborns.

The NHRC, labeling the incident as disturbing, demands a detailed report on the tragedy within a week, highlighting potential negligence and grave human rights violations.

The Uttar Pradesh government has established a four-member committee to investigate the fire, sparked by an electrical short circuit, with the NHRC closely monitoring the situation's legal and welfare repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

