Tragic Fire at Jhansi Medical College: NHRC Demands Accountability

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government following a fatal fire in the children's ward of a medical college in Jhansi, resulting in the deaths of 10 newborns.

The NHRC, labeling the incident as disturbing, demands a detailed report on the tragedy within a week, highlighting potential negligence and grave human rights violations.

The Uttar Pradesh government has established a four-member committee to investigate the fire, sparked by an electrical short circuit, with the NHRC closely monitoring the situation's legal and welfare repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)