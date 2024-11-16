Allegations of Assault and Public Humiliation: A Case in Belagavi

A 60-year-old woman and her daughter were reportedly assaulted and publicly humiliated in the Waddarwadi area of Belagavi. Neighbors suspected the duo of engaging in 'prostitution', leading to this violent incident, according to police reports on Saturday.

The attack took place on November 13, resulting in the arrest of three individuals, including a woman, involved in the incident. The victims' complaint noted that the alleged assailants forcibly entered their home, accusing them of illicit activities due to frequent male visits.

The assault reportedly involved physical violence, hair-pulling, verbal abuse, and an attempt to strip the older woman. The accused are being charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation by the Malamaruthi police is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)