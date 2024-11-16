Xi Jinping Advocates for Free Trade Amid Trump's Potential Return

As concerns grow over Donald Trump potentially returning to the U.S. presidency, attention is focused on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima. Amid these developments, Chinese President Xi Jinping voiced support for increased free trade, warning against rising protectionism, according to Chinese state media sources.

Xi emphasized the need for the region to dismantle trade, investment, and service barriers to ensure a smooth industrial supply chain. Speaking on Saturday, his remarks were broadcasted by state television CCTV, reflecting China's stance amid global economic uncertainties.

With the backdrop of Trump's potential impact on global trade dynamics, Xi's call for cooperation highlights the ongoing tensions and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing the significance of maintaining stability and openness in trade policies.

