Left Menu

Xi Jinping Advocates for Free Trade Amid Trump's Potential Return

Amid concerns over Donald Trump's possible return to U.S. presidency, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of free trade at the APEC summit. He urged dismantling trade barriers and maintaining a stable supply chain in response to rising protectionism, as reported by Chinese state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:13 IST
Xi Jinping Advocates for Free Trade Amid Trump's Potential Return
  • Country:
  • Peru

As concerns grow over Donald Trump potentially returning to the U.S. presidency, attention is focused on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima. Amid these developments, Chinese President Xi Jinping voiced support for increased free trade, warning against rising protectionism, according to Chinese state media sources.

Xi emphasized the need for the region to dismantle trade, investment, and service barriers to ensure a smooth industrial supply chain. Speaking on Saturday, his remarks were broadcasted by state television CCTV, reflecting China's stance amid global economic uncertainties.

With the backdrop of Trump's potential impact on global trade dynamics, Xi's call for cooperation highlights the ongoing tensions and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing the significance of maintaining stability and openness in trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024