Brotherly Crime: Fatal Stabbing over Street Harassment Sparks Protest in Delhi

In a grim incident in northeast Delhi, two brothers were apprehended for allegedly fatally stabbing a 28-year-old man following objections to their harassment of a girl, police reported on Saturday.

The victim, Manish alias Rahul, died at GTB Hospital from neck injuries. Confrontation unfolded when Manish's uncle, Krishna Kumar, confronted the accused, Salman and Arbaz, about harassing a girl.

This incident incited protests near Manish's home as family and locals demanded more arrests, suspecting ties to past criminal activities involving all parties, law enforcement confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)