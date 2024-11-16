Brotherly Crime: Fatal Stabbing over Street Harassment Sparks Protest in Delhi
Two brothers in northeast Delhi have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 28-year-old man to death after a dispute when the victim's uncle objected to their harassment of a girl nearby. The incident led to protests demanding further arrests, highlighting tensions in the community.
- India
In a grim incident in northeast Delhi, two brothers were apprehended for allegedly fatally stabbing a 28-year-old man following objections to their harassment of a girl, police reported on Saturday.
The victim, Manish alias Rahul, died at GTB Hospital from neck injuries. Confrontation unfolded when Manish's uncle, Krishna Kumar, confronted the accused, Salman and Arbaz, about harassing a girl.
This incident incited protests near Manish's home as family and locals demanded more arrests, suspecting ties to past criminal activities involving all parties, law enforcement confirmed.
