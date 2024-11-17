Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Push Amidst Ukraine's Struggles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizes diplomacy to end the war with Russia in 2024, despite Russian advances and stalled peace efforts. He stresses the importance of rearming Ukrainian forces amidst challenges, highlighting potential change with Trump's election win. Zelenskiy underscores urgency in reclaiming all contested territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 02:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 02:20 IST
In a pivotal move, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has called for diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the ongoing conflict with Russia by next year. Speaking after Donald Trump's presidential victory, Zelenskiy reiterated his aim, despite Russian advances on the battlefield.

Russia, while claiming openness to negotiations prompted by Trump, insists that Ukraine must acknowledge the situation, meaning ceding territories Russia has occupied. Zelenskiy countered that peace is only possible with the return of all Ukrainian lands, including Crimea, which Russia seized.

Zelenskiy highlighted delays in Ukraine's military reinforcement and pointed to Washington's earlier lag in providing aid. New brigades are now entering combat zones as Ukraine speeds up its missile production amid the intensifying conflict, particularly in eastern regions like Donetsk.

