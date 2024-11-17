Ex-RAW Official Secures Court Exemption in High-Profile Case
A Delhi court has granted an exemption from personal appearance to Vikash Yadav, accused of attempted murder of alleged terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Citing threats to his life, Yadav's lawyer secured the exemption, with the next court date set for February 3. Yadav, a former RAW agent, faces charges of kidnapping and extortion.
A Delhi court has granted Vikash Yadav an exemption from personal appearance in a high-stakes case involving charges of kidnapping and extortion. Yadav, accused of attempting to assassinate alleged terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, received the exemption due to threats against his life, as claimed by his legal defense.
Special Judge Sumit Dass granted Yadav's exemption for November 16, stating his requirement to attend the next hearing on February 3. The defense argued that Yadav's personal information being disclosed has resulted in significant risk to his safety, prompting this decision.
Previously arrested in December, Yadav, identified as a former RAW official, has been entangled in legal proceedings since a complaint was filed against him by a businessman in New Delhi. Despite the serious allegations, Yadav's representatives assert that the claims against him are baseless and emphasize his eagerness to prove his innocence in court.
