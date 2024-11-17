Kuruva Thieves Gang: Arrests, Escape, and Controversy Unfold in Kerala
The Kerala Police have identified the notorious 'Kuruva thieves' gang from Tamil Nadu as responsible for recent thefts in Alappuzha. Two members were detained, but one escaped before being recaptured. Their gang is known for violent thefts, and protests erupted over alleged wrongful accusations.
The Kerala Police announced Sunday that the 'Kuruva thieves' gang is behind a series of recent thefts in Alappuzha district. Two suspects from Tamil Nadu were apprehended in Kochi on Saturday.
Authorities disclosed that the 'Kuruva thieves', a violent gang from Tamil Nadu, were operating in Alappuzha and Ernakulam. The gang is notorious for resorting to extreme measures, such as violence, when confronted.
Protests erupted as women claiming to be relatives of the accused confronted police, alleging wrongful implication. The police plan further investigation into the women's involvement in the thefts.
