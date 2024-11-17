Kuruva Thieves Gang: Arrests, Escape, and Controversy Unfold in Kerala

The Kerala Police announced Sunday that the 'Kuruva thieves' gang is behind a series of recent thefts in Alappuzha district. Two suspects from Tamil Nadu were apprehended in Kochi on Saturday.

Authorities disclosed that the 'Kuruva thieves', a violent gang from Tamil Nadu, were operating in Alappuzha and Ernakulam. The gang is notorious for resorting to extreme measures, such as violence, when confronted.

Protests erupted as women claiming to be relatives of the accused confronted police, alleging wrongful implication. The police plan further investigation into the women's involvement in the thefts.

(With inputs from agencies.)