India-Nigeria Strategic Partnership Enhanced by Prime Minister Modi's Landmark Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India’s high priority in maintaining a strategic partnership with Nigeria during his meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Discussions covered defence, trade, and energy cooperation. The leaders signed MoUs and pledged to address mutual challenges such as terrorism and piracy while enhancing collaboration in various sectors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of India's strategic partnership with Nigeria in discussions with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During the talks, Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to collaborate on crucial issues such as defence, trade, and energy.
The leaders signed three Memoranda of Understandings covering cultural exchanges, customs cooperation, and survey collaboration. With a focus on the Global South, Modi offered India's expertise in agriculture, transportation, affordable medicine, renewable energy, and digital transformation to Nigeria.
President Tinubu acknowledged India's developmental role and discussed enhancing defence and security cooperation. The talks underscored the potential for increased collaboration in fields like education, health, and technology, marking a new chapter in India-Nigeria relations.
