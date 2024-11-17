Manipur's Ethnic Tensions Ignite Unrest and Uproar

In the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, 23 individuals were apprehended on Sunday after homes belonging to lawmakers and ministers were ransacked and set ablaze. The unrest, a reaction against recent violent killings, saw hundreds challenge a curfew, resulting in a tense standoff in Imphal, the state capital.

A senior state police official informed Reuters, 'The situation is relatively calm today but unpredictable,' while noting that ongoing clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities have, since May 2023, left at least 250 dead and displaced 60,000. The region remains divided into ethnic enclaves, exacerbated by last week's burning of a Kuki woman alive, a grim act attributed to Meitei militants.

In a dramatic political shift, the National People's Party, an ally of the ruling BJP, withdrew support from Chief Minister N Biren Singh's government, citing his failure to resolve the crisis. The weekend's violence also saw police deploying tear gas and imposing an indefinite curfew, while identification of bodies found in connection to ongoing violence continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)