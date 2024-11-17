Contentious Land Deal: Punjab-Haryana Assembly Dispute Heats Up
Despite strong protests from political groups, no land has yet been allocated for Haryana's proposed Assembly building in Chandigarh. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria clarified the pending proposal amid tensions. The environmental clearance has been granted for Haryana's land exchange offer, but the decision remains unresolved.
The contentious issue of land allocation for Haryana's Assembly building in Chandigarh has intensified political tensions, with various parties vocally opposing any such move by the Centre.
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria emphasized that no land allocation decision has been finalized, marking the proposal as still pending. This statement comes amidst rising political outcries, particularly from Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party and opposition regarding the reported land clearance by the Union Ministry of Environment.
Despite environmental clearance being granted to the exchange offer by Haryana for land near Chandigarh's IT Park Road, the issue of land ownership and allocation remains unsolved, with fierce resistance from Punjab leaders over the potential allotment.
