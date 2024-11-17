Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Gaza: Fallen Heroes from Nachshon Regiment

The Israeli military reported the death of Captain Yogev Pazy and Staff Sergeant Noam Eitan from the Nachshon Regiment, Kfir Brigade, during combat in northern Gaza. Another soldier was severely wounded. These tragic events highlight the ongoing conflict and its toll on soldiers and families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:33 IST
In a somber announcement, the Israeli military confirmed on Sunday that two soldiers, an officer and a soldier from the Nachshon Regiment, Kfir Brigade, were killed during intense combat operations in northern Gaza on Saturday.

The fallen have been identified as Captain Yogev Pazy, a 22-year-old platoon commander from Giv'ot Bar, and Staff Sergeant Noam Eitan, aged 21, from Hadera. Both men served with distinction and bravery.

The military added that in the same battle, another soldier suffered severe injuries. This incident underlines the perilous nature of the ongoing conflict in the region and its heavy impact on military personnel and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

