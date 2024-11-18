Tragedy Strikes Parade Route: Gun Violence Erupts in New Orleans

Tragedy struck a bustling parade in New Orleans on Sunday, resulting in two fatalities and ten injuries from two separate shootings. The authorities have not made any arrests related to these attacks.

At around 3:30 PM, gunfire erupted in the St Roch neighborhood, leaving eight individuals wounded. They were swiftly transported to hospitals, with the extent of their injuries undisclosed. A ninth person arrived at a hospital under private transportation.

Subsequently, another incident occurred just 45 minutes later on the Almonaster Avenue Bridge. One individual succumbed to injuries on-site, while another passed away in the hospital. The police closed the Almonaster Bridge for investigation, with no suspects identified. The link between the two shootings remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)