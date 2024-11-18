Former Radio Host Alan Jones Faces Assault Charges

Alan Jones, a former radio host in Australia, has been charged with 24 counts of assault and sexual touching. The charges were announced following a newspaper investigation into years of allegations against him.

The 83-year-old, named by media as Jones, was shown arriving at a police station in a police vehicle. Authorities allege that the offences involved eight victims between 2001 and 2019, with some victims connected to Jones professionally or personally.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald from New South Wales police indicated that more alleged victims might come forward. Jones, known for his controversial remarks during his time as a radio personality, has denied the allegations.

