Former Radio Host Alan Jones Faces Assault Charges

Former radio host Alan Jones has been charged with 24 counts of assault and sexual touching offences. Australian police allege these offences occurred from 2001 to 2019, with some victims allegedly known to Jones. The charges follow a newspaper investigation into Jones' past conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 11:38 IST
Alan Jones, a former radio host in Australia, has been charged with 24 counts of assault and sexual touching. The charges were announced following a newspaper investigation into years of allegations against him.

The 83-year-old, named by media as Jones, was shown arriving at a police station in a police vehicle. Authorities allege that the offences involved eight victims between 2001 and 2019, with some victims connected to Jones professionally or personally.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald from New South Wales police indicated that more alleged victims might come forward. Jones, known for his controversial remarks during his time as a radio personality, has denied the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

