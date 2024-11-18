U.S. Envoy's Diplomatic Mission to Beirut for Ceasefire Talks

A United States envoy, Amos Hochstein, is expected to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to engage in critical talks aimed at establishing a ceasefire between the militant group Hezbollah and Israel. According to a senior Lebanese politician, this has been confirmed to Reuters.

Voice of Lebanon, a local media outlet, reiterated the news, citing statements from Lebanese parliamentarian Kassem Hashem. The broadcaster highlighted the significance of these talks, noting the envoy's anticipated role in negotiations.

The U.S. has brought forth a new truce proposal, aiming to put an end to more than a year of ongoing hostilities. This diplomatic effort reflects a continued push for peace in the region.

