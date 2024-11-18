Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue: Mansukh Mandaviya Unveils Reimagined National Youth Festival 2025

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, announced the transformation of the National Youth Festival (NYF) 2025 into the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, a visionary initiative aimed at empowering young Indians to contribute actively towards building a developed India. This revamped festival resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for increased youth participation in shaping the nation’s future.

Key Goals and Structure of the Festival

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue has been reimagined to focus on two main objectives:

Bringing New Leaders into Politics: Aligning with the Prime Minister’s Independence Day vision, the festival aims to engage 1 lakh youth with non-political backgrounds, identifying those with leadership potential.

Fostering Youth-Led Nation-Building: Through a transparent, merit-based selection process, the initiative will ensure meaningful contributions from young leaders toward achieving a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the significance of the dialogue, stating, “The festival aims to identify and nurture young talent, providing them a platform to share their ideas directly with the Prime Minister, fostering enhanced youth engagement in politics and civic life.”

Viksit Bharat Challenge: A Four-Stage Competition

The festival features the Viksit Bharat Challenge, a dynamic four-stage competition designed to inspire youth to contribute ideas for national development:

Viksit Bharat Quiz (Digital Round):

Open to individuals aged 15–29.

Hosted on the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform between 25th November and 5th December 2024.

Tests participants' knowledge of India’s achievements and development milestones.

Essay/Blog Writing:

Winners from the quiz will submit essays on themes like Tech for Viksit Bharat and Empowering Youth for Viksit Bharat.

The competition will also be hosted on the MY Bharat platform.

Viksit Bharat Vision Pitch Deck (State-Level):

Qualifiers will present their ideas at state-level competitions, forming teams around key themes.

National Championship:

Finalists from state teams will compete at the Bharat Mandapam during the festival on 11th–12th January 2025.

Winning teams will present their vision directly to the Prime Minister.

Expanded Focus: Youth Icons and Cultural Heritage

The festival will convene approximately 3,000 youth across three categories:

Challenge Participants: Selected through the four-stage competition.

District and State-Level Talents: Identified through youth festivals showcasing cultural performances, declamations, and science exhibitions.

Youth Icons: Featuring achievers from fields like entrepreneurship, sports, technology, and agriculture.

To complement the festival’s developmental vision, a cultural celebration titled Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi will honor India’s heritage through performances and interactive exhibitions.

Notable Highlights

Viksit Bharat Exhibition:

Showcases youth-focused projects by states, UTs, and central ministries.

Highlights initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, and skill development.

Plenary Sessions:

Features dialogues and workshops with national and global icons.

Offers youth opportunities to engage with influential personalities directly.

Heritage Celebration:

Incorporates vibrant cultural programs showcasing India’s traditions and innovations.

Empowering Youth for a Developed India

This reimagined festival goes beyond celebration, positioning itself as a movement to empower India’s youth to drive the nation’s progress. Through platforms like the Viksit Bharat Challenge, young minds will have opportunities to share transformative ideas, gain mentorship from thought leaders, and collaborate on building a robust and developed India.

Details about the festival are available on the MY Bharat Platform (mybharat.gov.in).