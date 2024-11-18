Left Menu

Tragic Murder at Vadodara Hospital: Political Ties and Criminal Acts

In Vadodara, the son of a former BJP corporator was murdered in a hospital by criminal Babar Pathan and his gang. Despite arrests of several suspects, three remain at large. The victim, Tapan Parmar, was attacked in connection with an earlier scuffle involving his friends and Pathan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:35 IST
In a shocking incident in Vadodara, the son of a former BJP corporator was fatally stabbed at the Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital by notorious criminal Babar Pathan and his accomplices, police authorities report.

According to the police, the attack on Tapan Parmar occurred after a previous altercation, involving his friends and Pathan, escalated violently. Authorities have launched an intensive manhunt, arresting five suspects, including Pathan, while three remain on the run.

Tapan was at the hospital to check on friends injured in the earlier scuffle when he was attacked. This incident has brought concerns over security at public healthcare facilities to the forefront, with ongoing police investigations intensifying. The murder weapon, a knife, caused fatal wounds to Parmar's chest and abdomen, leading to his tragic demise despite immediate medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

