Chinese Exports to Russia Threaten European Security, Warns Dutch Minister

The Netherlands' foreign minister highlights concerns over China-Russia trade affecting European security. Chinese firms are aiding Russia's military capabilities, prompting EU discussions on potential actions. Restrictions on ASML's chip equipment exports to China have been introduced, as the Chinese market remains significant despite sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:01 IST
Russian National Guard Image Credit:

Concerns have been raised by the Netherlands' foreign minister over China-Russia trade impacting European security. As Chinese firms continue to supply components for Russian weaponry, such as drones, the minister emphasizes the importance of addressing the issue collectively within the EU.

The Dutch government, in collaboration with the US, has imposed tighter export restrictions on ASML, a key player in the global chip equipment market. While these measures aim to curb the export of advanced technology to China, the Chinese market for ASML remains substantial.

Despite restrictions, older chip technologies still imported by Chinese firms are sufficient for military use, sustaining a significant market presence. The foreign minister plans further discussions with EU counterparts about curbing foreign assistance to Russia, citing nations like China, Iran, and North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

