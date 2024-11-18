Chinese Exports to Russia Threaten European Security, Warns Dutch Minister

Concerns have been raised by the Netherlands' foreign minister over China-Russia trade impacting European security. As Chinese firms continue to supply components for Russian weaponry, such as drones, the minister emphasizes the importance of addressing the issue collectively within the EU.

The Dutch government, in collaboration with the US, has imposed tighter export restrictions on ASML, a key player in the global chip equipment market. While these measures aim to curb the export of advanced technology to China, the Chinese market for ASML remains substantial.

Despite restrictions, older chip technologies still imported by Chinese firms are sufficient for military use, sustaining a significant market presence. The foreign minister plans further discussions with EU counterparts about curbing foreign assistance to Russia, citing nations like China, Iran, and North Korea.

