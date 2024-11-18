Left Menu

GST Deadline Extended to Accommodate Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended the deadline for GST taxpayers in Maharashtra and Jharkhand to file GSTR-3B returns and make tax payments for October by one day, accommodating the legislative assembly elections in these states scheduled for November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:06 IST
GST Deadline Extended to Accommodate Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) announced an extension for GST taxpayers in Maharashtra and Jharkhand to file their GSTR-3B returns for October. The deadline has been pushed to November 21, just a day after the legislative assembly elections scheduled in these states.

This extension is aimed at providing taxpayers the opportunity to participate in the elections without overlapping their tax responsibilities. November 20 is also the original due date for the GSTR-3B return for October, which could have posed difficulties in voting.

With approval from the GST Implementation Committee, CBIC has made this decision to ensure registered taxpayers can fulfill their civic duty without hassle, moving the filing deadline to November 21, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024