GST Deadline Extended to Accommodate Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) announced an extension for GST taxpayers in Maharashtra and Jharkhand to file their GSTR-3B returns for October. The deadline has been pushed to November 21, just a day after the legislative assembly elections scheduled in these states.

This extension is aimed at providing taxpayers the opportunity to participate in the elections without overlapping their tax responsibilities. November 20 is also the original due date for the GSTR-3B return for October, which could have posed difficulties in voting.

With approval from the GST Implementation Committee, CBIC has made this decision to ensure registered taxpayers can fulfill their civic duty without hassle, moving the filing deadline to November 21, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)