High-Profile Trial Disruptions: Kolkata Court Drama

In a highly watched trial, Sanjay Roy, accused of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, was escorted to Sealdah court amid notable disruptions by Kolkata Police.

Officers honked horns and slapped the prison vehicle's body to thwart media access to Roy's declarations, notably about former police commissioner Vineet Goyal.

The ongoing trial, led by Judge Anirban Das, follows orders from the Calcutta High Court for a CBI investigation, amid national outrage and protests for justice led by junior doctors.

(With inputs from agencies.)