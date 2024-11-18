Germany Firm on Missile Policy Amid U.S. Shift

Germany has reiterated its stance, choosing not to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, as confirmed by a government spokesperson. This decision follows the U.S. revision of its policy to allow American-made weapons for deeper strikes into Russian territory.

“The chancellor's decision is unchanged,” the spokesperson stated during a news conference in Berlin, underlining the country's cautious approach.

Despite being Ukraine's second-largest military aid provider after the U.S., Chancellor Scholz is hesitant to provide German-made Taurus missiles, citing fears of escalating the conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)