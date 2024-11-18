Left Menu

Germany Firm on Missile Policy Amid U.S. Shift

Germany remains committed to its decision not to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine, maintaining a stance of caution despite the United States' new policy allowing for U.S.-made weapons to target Russia. Chancellor Scholz emphasizes the priority to prevent conflict escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:33 IST
Germany Firm on Missile Policy Amid U.S. Shift
cruise missiles Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has reiterated its stance, choosing not to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, as confirmed by a government spokesperson. This decision follows the U.S. revision of its policy to allow American-made weapons for deeper strikes into Russian territory.

“The chancellor's decision is unchanged,” the spokesperson stated during a news conference in Berlin, underlining the country's cautious approach.

Despite being Ukraine's second-largest military aid provider after the U.S., Chancellor Scholz is hesitant to provide German-made Taurus missiles, citing fears of escalating the conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024