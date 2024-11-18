Ceasefire Diplomacy in Turmoil: US Efforts & Lebanon's Dilemma

A U.S. envoy's visit to Lebanon on Tuesday aims to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Although Lebanon sees U.S. efforts positively, it requests modifications in how the ceasefire will be monitored, according to a senior Lebanese official.

The situation draws attention as Israeli military action in Beirut escalates, resulting in casualties, including a Hezbollah official. Lebanon's stance is that ceasefire must align with U.N. Resolution 1701, which had previously ended conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Hezbollah provided feedback on the U.S. proposal, supporting a truce but opposing foreign involvement in monitoring. Politicians debate the potential expansion of the monitoring committee, while Israeli and Lebanese forces continue to exchange fire, exacerbating humanitarian crises in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)