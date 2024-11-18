Ceasefire Diplomacy in Turmoil: US Efforts & Lebanon's Dilemma
A U.S. envoy visits Lebanon to discuss a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah amid heightened tensions. While Lebanon views U.S. efforts positively, it seeks changes in truce monitoring. Disputes persist over the involvement of external parties like Germany or Britain in monitoring the ceasefire.
A U.S. envoy's visit to Lebanon on Tuesday aims to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Although Lebanon sees U.S. efforts positively, it requests modifications in how the ceasefire will be monitored, according to a senior Lebanese official.
The situation draws attention as Israeli military action in Beirut escalates, resulting in casualties, including a Hezbollah official. Lebanon's stance is that ceasefire must align with U.N. Resolution 1701, which had previously ended conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
Hezbollah provided feedback on the U.S. proposal, supporting a truce but opposing foreign involvement in monitoring. Politicians debate the potential expansion of the monitoring committee, while Israeli and Lebanese forces continue to exchange fire, exacerbating humanitarian crises in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
