Farmers Gear Up for December March to Delhi for MSP Demand

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced a march to Delhi on December 6. This follows months of protests demanding legal MSP, pension for farmers, and justice for 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims. Farmers have been stationed at Punjab-Haryana borders, urging the Centre for negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:10 IST
Farmers from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are gearing up for a major march towards Delhi scheduled for December 6, to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

After nine months of protested pacifism, farmers, initially stopped by security forces at Punjab and Haryana border points, decided to take decisive action. Addressing media, KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher criticized the government's inaction, stating they are left with no choice but to march to Delhi.

The protestors, stationed for 280 days, demand not only legal MSP but also a farm debt waiver, pensions for labourers, a halt in electricity tariff hikes, and justice for Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims, among others.

