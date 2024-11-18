Amit Shah's Push for Peace: Manipur's Security Reinforced

In an urgent response to Manipur's ongoing unrest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level review of the state's security conditions and troop deployment.

Shah has ordered the dispatch of 5,000 paramilitary personnel to aid the Manipur government amid escalating tensions following ethnic clashes.

The intensified federal intervention comes as Shah emphasized swift measures to restore peace in the troubled Northeast region plagued by violence since last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)