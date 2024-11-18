Amit Shah's Push for Peace: Manipur's Security Reinforced
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urgently reviewed Manipur's volatile security situation and ordered additional paramilitary troops to aid in restoring peace. Following persistent ethnic unrest, Shah emphasized immediate action to stabilize the region. The Home Ministry's deployment aims to support the state in managing ongoing tensions effectively.
In an urgent response to Manipur's ongoing unrest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level review of the state's security conditions and troop deployment.
Shah has ordered the dispatch of 5,000 paramilitary personnel to aid the Manipur government amid escalating tensions following ethnic clashes.
The intensified federal intervention comes as Shah emphasized swift measures to restore peace in the troubled Northeast region plagued by violence since last year.
