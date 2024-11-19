Giriraj Singh Engages with Panipat Textile Industry, Urges Innovation and Green Energy Adoption

On November 18, 2024, Union Textiles Minister Shri Giriraj Singh convened with over 150 textile manufacturers and exporters in Panipat, a prominent hub for textiles and handlooms in India. The meeting aimed to address critical issues affecting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the sector, while emphasizing innovation, sustainable practices, and boosting global competitiveness.

The event, organized by the Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC) in collaboration with the Panipat Exporters Association, provided a platform for dialogue between the government and industry stakeholders. Senior officials, including Development Commissioner for Handlooms Dr. M. Beena, and key industry leaders participated in the discussions.

Product Innovation for Global Markets

Minister Giriraj Singh highlighted the need for innovation in product development, suggesting the blending of materials such as jute with bamboo and recycled cotton with synthetic fibres to create eco-friendly and versatile floor coverings and carpets.

Sustainable Energy and Green Practices

During factory visits to notable manufacturers like Mahajan Overseas, Excellent Fabtex, and H R Overseas, the Minister urged companies to adopt green energy solutions to meet 100% of their energy needs. He also encouraged collaborations with Kolkata's jute industry to integrate jute into Panipat’s manufacturing processes, supporting both sustainability and economic synergy.

Export Promotion and Growth Targets

The Minister set an ambitious target for the Indian textile market to reach $350 billion with $150 billion in exports by 2030, urging manufacturers to capitalize on global demand. Discussions also centred around Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), export incentives, and infrastructure improvements to enhance international competitiveness.

Policy Support and Industry Engagement

Key policy matters included:

Infrastructure Development: Enhancing facilities to support SME growth.Export Strategy: Leveraging FTAs and trade initiatives for market expansion.Collaboration: Strengthening government-industry ties to address challenges and opportunities.

In her keynote, Dr M. Beena outlined the export potential of Panipat's handloom and home textile products, urging stakeholders to seize emerging global opportunities.

Industry Voices and Stakeholder Support

Prominent industry leaders such as Shri Ashok Gupta of Devgiri Exports and Shri Vinod Dhamija of Haryana Chamber of Commerce shared insights on the challenges and aspirations of Panipat’s textile sector. Shri Kuldeep Wattal, Chairperson of CEPC, emphasized the importance of innovation and partnerships in driving the region’s growth.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Shri N. Sreedhar, Executive Director of HEPC, acknowledging the collective efforts of the participants in advancing Panipat’s global footprint in textiles.

Future DirectionsShri Giriraj Singh’s visit reinforced the government’s focus on fostering innovation, sustainable practices, and export growth. By addressing industry concerns and promoting collaborative efforts, the Minister emphasized Panipat’s pivotal role in India’s journey to becoming a global textile powerhouse.