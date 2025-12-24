Union Minister Giriraj Singh Takes Aim at West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee Amidst Bangladesh Unrest

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has launched a vehement critique against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In his remarks, Singh connected recent unrest in Bangladesh to alleged appeasement politics in West Bengal, intensifying his rhetoric as the 2026 Assembly elections approach.

Singh's statements came during a press briefing in Patna, where he described the developments in Bangladesh, including anti-India slogans following the killing of activists and concerns over minority safety, as 'unfortunate.' He controversially compared Bangladesh to Pakistan, linking the situation to political dynamics in West Bengal.

The Union minister also scrutinized the Trinamool Congress government due to suspended TMC leader Humayun Kabir's controversial remarks about establishing a mosque in Murshidabad. Singh suggested that history would echo in the region, predicting a BJP victory in the upcoming West Bengal polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)