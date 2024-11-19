Hong Kong Activists Sentenced in Landmark National Security Case

In a landmark ruling, Hong Kong's judiciary has handed out sentences ranging from four years and two months to 10 years to activists involved in the region's most significant national security case.

Prosecuted for their participation in a 2020 unofficial primary election, the activists were accused of attempting to disrupt the city's governance by seeking to win a legislative majority to block government budgets indiscriminately.

The legal proceedings, involving 45 convicted individuals, underline the stringent measures imposed by Beijing, effectively stifling the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. Legal scholar Benny Tai received the longest sentence, while two defendants were acquitted.

(With inputs from agencies.)