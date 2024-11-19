Left Menu

Hong Kong Activists Sentenced in Landmark National Security Case

In Hong Kong's most significant national security case, dozens of activists were sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for their involvement in a 2020 pro-democracy primary election. Accused of trying to destabilize the government, the activists faced charges of conspiracy to commit subversion.

Updated: 19-11-2024 08:12 IST
In a landmark ruling, Hong Kong's judiciary has handed out sentences ranging from four years and two months to 10 years to activists involved in the region's most significant national security case.

Prosecuted for their participation in a 2020 unofficial primary election, the activists were accused of attempting to disrupt the city's governance by seeking to win a legislative majority to block government budgets indiscriminately.

The legal proceedings, involving 45 convicted individuals, underline the stringent measures imposed by Beijing, effectively stifling the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. Legal scholar Benny Tai received the longest sentence, while two defendants were acquitted.

