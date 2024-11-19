Left Menu

Hong Kong Activists Sentenced in Landmark National Security Case

Dozens of Hong Kong activists received sentences of up to 10 years under a national security law, seen as suppressing dissent. Prominent figures like Benny Tai led an unofficial primary election aiming to paralyze governance. The case highlights Beijing's tightening grip on Hong Kong's liberties.

Updated: 19-11-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:00 IST
In a landmark national security case, dozens of activists in Hong Kong were sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, marking the harshest penalties handed down under the sweeping law imposed by Beijing. The trial, centered around an unofficial 2020 primary election, spotlighted the ongoing suppression of pro-democracy efforts in the city.

The activists, including well-known legal scholar Benny Tai, were accused of orchestrating a plan to paralyze the Hong Kong government by securing a legislative majority. The judges concluded that their actions were a direct attempt to undermine governmental authority, categorizing them as subversive activities.

The verdict and subsequent sentences have drawn widespread criticism, as observers argue they reflect a broader strategy by Chinese authorities to limit public choice in elections, directly contradicting previous promises to uphold Hong Kong's civil liberties post-handover. Despite the severity of the sentences, some activists remained defiant, while others showed remorse, pleading for leniency as they faced years apart from their families.

