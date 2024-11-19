Wave of Violent Attacks Stirs Social Concerns in China

BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A wave of violent attacks has gripped China, with the latest incident involving a vehicle crashing into students and pedestrians outside a primary school in Hunan province's Changde city. Many were injured, though details remain scarce, according to CCTV reports.

This event comes on the heels of a deadly car attack in Zhuhai, southern China, where 35 people were killed. Recently surfaced social media videos depict panic and fear, with cries for help echoing through the screen, as authorities face growing public concern over these violent episodes.

Internet commentators and experts, like Fudan University’s Qu Weiguo, argue that societal and economic pressures contribute to these attacks, calling for enhanced mental health resources and transparent public channels to check authority abuses, though such discussions often face censorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)